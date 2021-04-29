Honeybees provide product for A.H. Meyer & Sons; Winfred businesss based on bees, honey, beeswax

(Editor's note: Today's article is the first of two stories about beekeeping and honey production in South Dakota and the work conducted at A.H. Meyer & Sons Inc. in Winfred that includes the processing of beeswax for many consumer products.)
On Wednesday, Ken Meyer picked one of the best afternoons so far this spring to provide a tour of A.H. Meyer & Sons' beekeeping, honey and beeswax operation in Winfred.
Meyer, the company's vice president, wanted a small beehive set up next to a pond a short walk from the A.H. Meyer business offices to serve as one of the first stops on the tour. South Dakota winters aren't kind to honeybees, and Meyer said a significant amount of knowledge and some effort is needed to help honeybees make it through the cold months.
While the Winfred company only has one hive active at the end of April, Meyer said the business has ordered 40 hives to start the summer season. The new hives are scheduled to arrive in May from Artesian Honey Producers, a business located in the South Dakota town of the same name.
While A.H. Meyer & Sons produces and sells clover and raw honey, creamed honey and beeswax pellets for crafters and hobbyists, a major portion of the family-owned business is centered on rendering and selling beeswax that is shipped to the Winfred plant by other beekeepers. The rendering performed at A.H. Meyer reduces one task for beekeepers so they can concentrate on their bee population's health, honey production and pollination contracts.
In the United States, honey production during 2019 totaled 157 million pounds, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Production had risen by 2% from 2017. In 2019, the nation had 2.8 million bee colonies producing honey with an average yield of 55.8 pounds per colony.
North Dakota was the leader among states -- the Peace Garden State is a perennial leader in honey production -- with 520 honey-producing colonies and a production value of about $47.3 million. Also in 2019, South Dakota honey producers operated 270 bee colonies and produced products with a value of $29.7 million.
Beekeepers in California were also busy during 2019, managing 335 colonies that created products worth about $25 million. However, California beekeepers have another revenue stream that centers on payments for the pollination of valuable agricultural crops such as almonds.
Almond orchards cannot function without the pollination provided by bees. In California, almonds provide a $5.6 billion industry, and 2.26 billion pounds of almonds were shipped from the state during 2018. California almonds are roasted to serve as snack food or turned into other food and drink products such as marzipan confection and almond milk.
"You'll find that many bee operations in this country will migrate to California (for the almond producers) at some point during the year," Meyer said.
Returning to Winfred, Meyer said honey production is more difficult in the agricultural areas of South Dakota that focus on corn and soybean production. Corn doesn't need bee pollination, and soybeans aren't the most productive pollinator plants either. According to Meyer, honeybees prefer crops such as wheat, alfalfa and clover and the plants that grow in rural road ditches. Bees also appreciate lilacs and dandelions that bloom in the spring. Sunflower and canola crops, which are more common in North Dakota, are also good sources of honey production for bees.
Before visiting their Winfred hive, Meyer paid a visit to the company's storage area where A.H. Meyer & Sons stores some of its consumer products. They include clover honey packaged in plastic bear-shaped bottles, small tubs of creamed honey, and packages of beeswax pellets used by crafters to make products such as lotions, balms and soaps.
A.H. Meyer & Sons sells retail packets of the beeswax pellets and other products online at www.meyerhoneyfarms.com. Meyer said the beeswax pellets are also available online at retailers such as Walmart.com and Amazon.com.
The business packages some other containers of honey to give to farmers who allow Meyer & Sons to place beehives on their land. Meyer called that "honey rent," and he said the sweet liquid was appreciated by recipients.