The staff with the Madison Central School District announced on Wednesday afternoon that three students or staff members at Madison High School had recently tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Joel Jorgenson reported that the staff is working with the South Dakota Department of Health to determine if any additional students are considered as close contacts.
Staff members will work with SDDoH. If officials believe a child is considered a possible close contact, they will send another email to those parents and follow up with a phone call.
The SDDoH will make determinations of any students who they identify as close contacts and contact those parents directly.