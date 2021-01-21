The staff at the Madison Central School District announced by email on Wednesday afternoon that they were notified about a student or staff member at Madison High School who had tested positive for having the COVID-19 virus.
Superintendent Joel Jorgenson informed the families with the school district that health officials found no close contacts associated with the new coronavirus case at the high school.
Jorgenson said that though the latest coronavirus situation did not involve any close contacts, school staffs will inform parents and guardians of any COVID-19 positive cases.