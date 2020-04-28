Area administrators, as they look at drawing an unprecedented school year to a close, are quick to express appreciation for the work of teachers, students and families who have stepped up to ensure learning continues even as school buildings were closed to stop the spread of the coronavirus which causes COVID-19.
On March 13, three days after the first cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in South Dakota, Gov. Kristi Noem asked schools across the state to close for a week for deep cleaning. As the number of confirmed cases increased, that request was modified -- first, on March 17, with a one-week extension and then, on April 6, through the end of the academic year.
"GREAT JOB" AT O-R
"Overall, our staff and students have done a great job of adjusting," said Oldham-Ramona Superintendent Michael Fischer.
He said teachers tried different online programs in addition to sending home learning packets on Monday afternoons and holding Zoom meetings with students. In ending the school year, they are now being tasked with assessing learning during this period. Final tests have been waived, but grades will be assigned.
"In each individual class, we're giving teachers the freedom to grade how they want," Fischer said.
For report cards, the district will place greater weight on the quarters when students were meeting in the classroom to determine final grades, he said.
The students' final day will be May 14, when they will drop off not only their final assignments but also the technology which has enabled learning to continue. Teachers will work an additional week to ensure that students have completed assignments and that all technology has been turned in.
Oldham-Ramona will hold two graduation ceremonies for this year's seniors. On May 16, the date originally scheduled for graduation, the school will host a drive-thru parade for the 11 seniors, who will line up in caps and gowns outside the school gym.
However, they will also reconvene in July.
"They wanted a traditional graduation," Fischer explained. At 2 p.m. on July 18, a traditional graduation ceremony will be held in the Oldham-Ramona school gym.
"AMAZING" AT RUTLAND
"What they are doing is nothing short of amazing," Rutland Principal Brian Brosnahan said about the teachers, students and families who have carried on despite the lack of a traditional school setting in which to work.
"The first week was a big learning curve because it was new for everyone," he said.
Teachers were not trained for e-learning and had to make adjustments as they learned the differences between a classroom and home learning environment, Brosnahan said. Too, because of different home situations, not all students received the same kind of parental support, which had to be taken into consideration.
However, all students had access to technology, not only because the school provided devices but also because Interstate Telecommunications Cooperative (ITC) provided free internet connections through the school year to those households which did not have service.
"They got on this quicker than I could ever have imagined," Brosnahan said.
Like Oldham-Ramona, finals have been waived at Rutland. However, student learning is being assessed in other ways. Their assignments and projects are being evaluated. Some teachers are also asking students to make presentations via Zoom.
"We do have a small percent of students who are not participating as much as we would like," Brosnahan noted.
Both he and teachers are in touch with these students and their families. They will be asked to work with teachers after the school year ends for other students.
The final day for students in the Rutland School District is May 8. Teachers will work through the following Friday.
Rutland will hold an outdoor graduation ceremony on July 25. This year's graduating class includes 12 students.
"The seniors are looking at doing an evening ceremony around 9:00 at night when the sun is setting," Brosnahan said. "IMPRESSIVE" AT CHESTER
"I think it's been a learning stretch for everyone involved -- teachers and students," said Chester Superintendent Heath Larson. He continued by saying statewide, the efforts of educators have been impressive, but went on to describe his team specifically.
"Our local school staff and faculty have stepped up, taken it on and embraced it in order to maintain a continuity of learning for our students," Larson said.
He admits it hasn't been easy.
"It feels like three months, but it's only been six weeks," he observed.
During the first week, while students had spring break, teachers had to completely redesign their courses and determine which online models and platforms to use for their classes. As in Rutland, the school also worked with ITC to ensure every home had access to the Internet so students could use the devices which were sent home to support their learning.
However, teachers, students and families have adapted to a situation Larson described as "different and unique."
"Everyone is in a groove now," he said.
Like other schools, the Chester Area School District has canceled finals. But also, like other schools, student learning will be assessed through other means.
"We still have expectations for quality teaching and learning," Larson said. "We still have expectations for student attendance and learning."
The final day of school for Chester students is May 21. Graduation will be held at 2 p.m. on July 18 in the school gym. This decision was made after surveying graduates and their parents.
"The vast majority wanted a traditional graduation this summer," Larson said.
Should the state still have restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a drive-thru graduation will be held with a parade through town. The goal of a modified ceremony would be to honor the 23 seniors who have missed so many spring activities, according to Larson.
"If you're a senior, you don't have a chance to redo it. For anybody else, there will be another opportunity," he said, also noting the seniors have handled their disappointment with grace.
In addition to holding a graduation ceremony in July, the school will be holding another event on May 16, the date initially scheduled for graduation. Those who wish to honor graduates on that day with cards and gifts can do so at a drive-up drop-off at the school from 9 a.m. to noon.