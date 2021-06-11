The Madison City Commission will hold its Monday meeting in The Community Center, the city's wellness facility located at 500 N.E. 11th St., when it gathers for a morning meeting at 9 a.m.
The city commissioners plan to take a tour of the wellness facility and hold a discussion of its operations. They do not expect to take any action on Community Center-related issues.
Madison officials expect to conduct the meeting using Zoom distance-connection technology that allows participants to join online. The public can join the meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone by going online to https://zoom.us/j/99081629209. Individuals can also connect via their phones by dialing 312-626-6799 and using the access code 990-8162-9209.
The staff at the city finance office reserves the discretion to change any part of the following agenda up to 24 hours before the agenda's scheduled meeting time.
The commissioners have also scheduled time to review the efforts to repair and reopen the city's swimming pool located at the Madison Aquatic Center.
In other business, the commissioners will consider:
-- Acknowledging two alcohol license-transfer requests submitted by El Pino LLC/El Vaquero and setting the date of a licensing hearing.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a grant agreement with the Federal Aviation Administration regarding the city airport's apron-expansion project.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a hazard mitigation proposal for the Federal Emergency Management Agency regarding the 4th St. bridge.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a hazard mitigation proposal for FEMA regarding the 5th St. bridge.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign two applicant project reviews for city water-control facilities affected by 2019 flooding.