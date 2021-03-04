The staff with the Lewis & Clark Regional Water System completed its straw poll of member communities and found that all of the cities and rural water systems along the pipeline -- including Madison -- are interested in building a 15-million-gallon expansion to the tri-state water pipeline.
According to Troy Larson, Lewis & Clark executive director, the 20 LCRWS members have agreed that the expansion of the pipeline system is in the best interest of the organization.
Larson met with the Madison City Commission last year to discuss plans to expand LCRWS' total production from 45 million gallons of treated Missouri River water per day to 60 million gallons per day. LCRWS officials completed their straw poll last fall.
Madison currently has an agreement -- as a member community -- to receive 1 million gallons of LCRWS water per day. If Madison participates in the expansion, the city would have access to an additional 581,000 gallons of water each day, according to Larson.
Larson said Madison's cost share for the expansion construction would amount to about $2.7 million. The costs, which were calculated in September, would need adjustments due to inflation.
The total cost for the proposed expansion -- from a September 2020 estimate -- amounts to $97.4 million. The total cost will likely need adjustments for inflation, because LCRWS officials believe the construction would start in 2029.
Larson said the 15-million-gallon expansion doesn't have the benefit of federal funding.
"The cost for this (expansion) water is more expensive because the cities and other members are funding the full cost," Larson said.
The original LCRWS construction project is funded through 90% state and federal funding and 10% funding provided by members. The states -- South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota -- and community members have already provided their funding shares. The remaining construction on the original project is funded by the federal government.
The LCRWS staff reported a new daily-demand record last summer of 25.1 million gallons of water, set on June 17, 2020. The previous record, set in July 2019, was 23.7 million gallons. LCRWS officials also reported that during the first half of 2020, the water demand along the pipeline system was 2.5% higher than during the first half of 2019.
Larson said the proposed expansion would help with "...addressing the needs that are predicted among our members for the next 50 to 75 years."
The initial structure of the LCRWS is currently 86% complete with 15 of its 20 member communities connected to the pipeline system. At this time, Madison has access to its original daily share of 1 million gallons of water through a cooperative agreement among the city, Lewis & Clark and two South Dakota rural water systems. LCRWS organized the construction of short pipeline segments between Sioux Falls and Madison so that the pipeline system, city and rural water systems could share their treated-water resources.
Madison still needs a direct connection to the LCRWS pipeline -- a connection that will probably serve as the last construction program for the entire project.
Madison has an agreeable option regarding its share of Lewis & Clark water. The city can sell any portion of its unneeded LCRWS water to another community along the pipeline, providing a source of revenue to Madison.
For the expansion, Larson said Lewis & Clark staff and legal counsel are writing a commitment agreement that could reach its final form in two to three months. LCRWS officials plan to have member communities sign the agreement by Jan. 1, 2022.
"Right now, we're getting the paperwork together and having the agreement finalized," Larson said.
The work that needs completion for the additional water includes:
-- Expansion of the LCRWS water treatment plant near Vermillion.
-- Addition of more wells to provide an increased amount of Missouri River water.
-- Addition of more pumping capacity along the pipeline.
The LCRWS water pipeline project was incorporated in 1990, authorized by the U.S. Congress in 2000, and a project ground-breaking was held in 2003. As of fiscal year 2020, the total estimated cost of the project stands at $617.5 million. An estimated $166.8 million is needed to complete the initial project with the pipeline's completion dependent upon federal funding levels.