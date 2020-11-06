County Commission canvasses votes at Thursday meeting

Lake County Auditor Paula Barrick reported a strong voter turnout on Thursday morning when Lake County Commissioners canvassed the votes from Tuesday's election.
"We were swamped," she told commissioners. "It being my first election as auditor -- uff-dah!"
Barrick indicated that 5,966 ballots were cast in Lake County out of 8,578 registered voters, for a voter turnout of 70%. Of those who voted, she said, 3,221 voted absentee and 2,745 voted in person.
Barrick reported there was a steady stream of voters at the polls and no hiccups in either voting or counting the ballots. Returns came in slow due to the quantity of votes counted.
"The machines were wonderful," she said.
She also noted that safety precautions against COVID-19 were taken at the polls with her husband and son sanitizing voting booths.
"I was told I have to buy my husband a new pair of shoes because his feet hurt," she joked.
After the votes were canvassed, which made unofficial results official, Commission Chair Kelli Wollmann made a summary comment about the election.
"Great turnout. It was very nice to see," she said.
As previously reported, Republicans made a clean sweep in Lake County with Donald Trump receiving 63% of the vote in the presidential election, Mike Rounds receiving 65% of the votes for U.S. senator, Dusty Johnson receiving 85% of the vote for U.S. representative, Casey Crabtree receiving 100% of the votes cast for District 8 senator, Marli Wiese receiving 38% of the vote for District 8 representative, and Randy Gross receiving 30% of the vote for District 8 representative.
Republicans were also elected to serve on the Lake County Commission with Adam Leighton and Deb Reinicke both receiving 28% of the votes cast and Dennis Slaughter receiving 26%. Leighton was present as a community member when the votes were canvassed.
In other business, the commissioners:
-- Approved a resolution adopted by the Lake Madison Sanitary District to annex Lot 1 of Lakes Community 2nd Addition. This is part of the process required for Lakes Community LLC to build a storage facility on the lot.
-- Approved a status change and raise for Chris Downs, who completed the requirements necessary to be certified as an appraiser assessor. He will receive a $1 per hour raise retroactive to Oct. 1, when he received his certification.
-- Approved an agreement with the state Department of Transportation for the Bridge Improvement Grant which will cover 50% of the engineering costs for the Stemper Bridge project, up to $21,000. Shelly Gust, commission administrative officer, indicated the county would be responsible for 100% of the cost for expenses which exceed the amount allowed.
-- Approved purchasing a new sander for the county Highway Department. Commissioner Deb Reinicke said she went to the shop to check out the condition of the sander which needs to be replaced and would not have climbed into it because it was so rusted it would not have supported her weight.
Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson reported he will budget for two used sanders prior to next winter. He anticipates loading the two which are not being replaced "soft and easy" this year.
"I don't foresee the other sanders making it through another winter," Nelson told commissioners.
He also reported that the excavator that was ordered earlier this year has arrived.
"It's everything we specked out. It's a good-looking piece of equipment," Nelson said.
-- Received an update from Gust on the project submitted to FEMA as part of the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program by an individual living along Lake Herman. She said the state Hazard Mitigation Team approved the project and sent it to FEMA for approval, which could take up to a year.
-- Agreed to look at getting equipment which would allow the Lake County Commission to meet remotely should that become necessary as the pandemic continues. As of Wednesday, Lake County had 141 active COVID-19 cases, up from 28 on Oct. 5.
Prior to this, the commission has not considered purchasing this type of equipment with CARES Act funding, but Gust said First District Association of Local Governments has indicated technology to conduct business remotely is being approved by the program. She will bring quotes to the commission to consider at the next meeting.
"The building projects are going well," she reported in response to a question from Commissioner Aaron Johnson about the projects currently under way.
Currently walls are being constructed in county offices where employees interface with the public to limit their exposure to the coronavirus. These improvements will be reimbursed by CARES Act funding. Earlier this year, offices were closed except by appointment.
Barrick reported the work is being done on weekends.
"On Saturday, they were here most of the day, and on Sunday, they were here until noon," she said.