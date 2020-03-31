The city commissioners, with a split vote, approved a moratorium on having the municipal utilities office assess late fees to Madison utility customers who aren't able to pay their bills by the due date.
The Madison commissioners, with the same 3-2 vote, approved a second moratorium on disconnecting customers from utility services such as electricity and water if they have unpaid bills. The disconection moratorium also means that late bill payers will not pay a reinstatement fee.
The moratoriums were enacted on Monday due to health and economic concerns related to the current COVID-19 virus pandemic. Monday's resolution applies to utility bills mailed after March 30. The resolution will remain in effect for 60 days unless the commissioners rescind it early by resolution or extend it.
Brad Lawrence, city utilities director, told the commissioners that relaxing payment requirements might mean a great deal to Madison residents. Lawrence also noted the sunset clause in the resolution.
He added that customers will still need to pay for city utilities, saying "...bills are still required to be paid in full." Lawrence said customers having difficulties in paying their utility bills should create a payment plan with the city.
A city commissioner noted that milder spring temperatures typically meant less demand for heating energy.
Health officials in the United States have warned against turning off water service to utility customers because they have promoted frequent hand-washing as a defense against the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Jennifer Eimers, city finance officer, said Madison could see a loss of revenue from the moratorium. Eimers said her staff would need to remain alert to any potential problems and not let utility customers get too far behind with their payments.
Commissioners Jeremiah Corbin, Kelly Johnson and Mike Waldner voted to approve the moratorium resolution. Mayor Marshall Dennert and Commissioner Bob Thill voted against it.
Mowing fees increased
Commissioners approved an ordinance change that increased the lawn-mowing fees to at least $400 for grass on private property that the Parks Department has to mow.
As one of the city's nuisance laws, Madison officials require that lawns grow no taller than six inches. The ordinance says, "The property owner, tenant or person in possession of any property located within the City shall maintain the lawn in such a manner to allow grass and/or weeds shall not be permitted to grow more than 6 inches in height."
On Monday, the commissioners doubled the minimum charge for having city employees mow private property.
The previous version of the ordinance was written as "...the City may, at its option, cause the property to be mowed at a cost of $200.00 per hour, per mowing with a minimum of one hour and to bill the cost and expenses of such mowing to the property owner."
The property owners would need to pay the new fee of at least $400 or have the cost assessed against their property.
Municipal authorities can also issue a ticket for a violation of the lawn ordinance that would involve a $25 fine per violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.