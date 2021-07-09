The Madison City Commission will review a proposal to change the annual schedule for preparing and approving the municipal budget when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.
After reviewing the schedule-change proposal, the city commissioners will consider setting a hearing date for moving the deadline for passage of the municipal budget.
Madison officials are conducting their meeting using Zoom distance-connection technology that allows participants to join online. The public can join the meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone by going online to https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87994938751. Individuals can also connect via their phones by dialing 312-626-6799 and using the access code 879-9493-8751.
The staff at the city finance office reserves the discretion to change any part of the following agenda up to 24 hours before the agenda's scheduled meeting time.
Early in the meeting, the commissioners will acknowledge a request for reallocation of budget items in the park and recreation fund for necessary repairs at the Madison Aquatic Center, the city's outdoor swimming pool.
In other business, the commissioners will consider:
-- Declaring as surplus property and appoint appraisers for one Glock 22 .40-caliber pistol.
-- Declaring as surplus property -- city equipment classified as technology surplus.
-- Declaring as surplus -- wire and scrap hardware and other miscellaneous items.
-- Authorizing the mayor to electronically sign a final applicant project review for FEMA regarding roads and bridges damaged by 2019 flooding.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign an amendment to the 2019 Highway Infrastructure Program Fund allocation agreement.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign an agreement with the state transportation department regarding the expansion of the city airport's apron.
-- Holding a hearing about an application for a sale of alcoholic beverages-retail (on-off sale) malt beverage & S.D. farm wine license for Randy J. Gruenwald/Dakota Butcher Madison Inc.
-- Holding a hearing about an application for a temporary retail (on-off sale) malt beverage license regarding Randy J. Gruenwald/Dakota Butcher Madison Inc. related to a Montgomery's parking lot party.
-- Approving an application for the sale of alcoholic beverages, a retail (on-off sale) malt beverage & S.D. farm wine license regarding Randy J. Gruenwald/Dakota Butcher Madison Inc.
-- Approving an application for a temporary retail (on-off sale) malt-beverage license for Randy J. Gruenwald/Dakota Butcher Madison Inc. related to a Montgomery's parking lot party.
-- Ratifying a lease agreement for the Water System Improvements Phase 2 project involving Mark Johnson and the storage of materials.