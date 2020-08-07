CHESTER
The school board for the Chester Area School District will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the high school library.
In addition to conducting routine business, the board will receive a report on the Prairie Lakes Educational Cooperative from Janet Park and review the fiscal year 2021 budget with business manager Kristi Lewis. Elementary Principal JoAnn Alverson will present enrollment numbers and ask the board to approve the 2020-21 elementary handbook.
Secondary Principal Julie Eppard will present enrollment numbers and ask the board to approve the middle school/high school and technology handbook. She will also present the activities director report.
Superintendent Heath Larson will ask the board to approve open enrollment applications and approve the resignation of a special education paraprofessional. In addition, he will ask the board to approve contracts with an upper grade elementary teacher at Rustic Acres, a head football coach, an assistant varsity football coach, a middle school volleyball coach and a 5th/6th-grade volleyball coach.
Larson will also update board members on 2020 starting school plans.
RUTLAND
The Rutland School Board will hold a regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the school's media center.
In addition to conducting routine business, the board will receive a report on the Prairie Lakes Educational Cooperative and one from Superintendent Brian Brosnahan.
Items for discussion and action include a summary of the joint convention of the Associated School Boards of South Dakota and the School Administrators of South Dakota; the 2020-21 contract with Madison Regional Health System; surplus items, both iPads and closed bids for vehicles; and setting lunch prices and school board pay.
The next regular meeting is scheduled for Sept. 14.
OLDHAM-RAMONA
The Oldham-Ramona Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday in the school's multipurpose room.
In addition to conducting routine business, the board will receive a report on the Prairie Lakes Educational Cooperative and reports from Principal Andrew Johnson and Superintendent Mike Fischer.
New items of business include approving the fire alarm maintenance contract, approving an adjustment to adult breakfast and lunch prices, accepting the fiscal year 2020 annual report which was submitted to the state Department of Education, approving classified contracts, approving the fiscal year 2021 budget and designating all school employees as critical personnel under the Critical Infrastructure Provisions of COVID-19.
The board will hold the first reading of a policy change to participation of alternative instruction students and the second reading of policy changes previously introduced. The latter will be approved as well.
The next regular meeting is scheduled for Sept. 14.