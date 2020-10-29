BAND DADS went the extra mile on Monday night to show their support for the Spirit of Madison marching band. Eighteen dads, including Kelley Riedel (front), Mark Rustand and Brent Arntzen, took to the floor and performed with the band's color guard. Dads earned their places as a result of donations made in their name. As of Sunday afternoon, Riedel had raised the most with $784.91 donated in his name, followed by Travis Wicks who had $517 donated in his name. Costume pieces were worn by dads who raised more than $200. Susan Wicks, who organized the fundraiser, reported that $4,728.15 had been raised. The plan is to purchase new band instruments with the proceeds.