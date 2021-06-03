ORR: Community members learn about possible consolidation

(Editor's note: This is the first in a four-part series reviewing information presented at a public meeting regarding a possible school consolidation between Oldham-Ramona and Rutland. The process, building needs and impact will be considered in coming stories.)
Parents and property owners showed up at a community meeting in the Dakota Prairie Playhouse on Wednesday night to learn more about the possibility of consolidating the Oldham-Ramona and Rutland school districts.
A presentation by former S.D. Secretary of Education Tom Oster was followed by a question and answer session which suggested those in attendance have been giving the matter some thought. Questions also revealed areas of concern.
Oster grew up in Ethan and has spent 32 years in education, beginning as a teacher before becoming a school administrator and eventually secretary of education. He currently provides consulting services through Dakota Education Consulting.
"Small schools are a passion of mine," he said in opening comments and quickly began to review key points for an attentive audience.
Challenged late in the meeting for appearing to support consolidation rather than providing both pros and cons, Oster responded that he was providing the best information he could based on his experience.
"The only thing I can tell you is what I've seen," Oster said. He also noted that he is not being paid to provide consulting services to the school districts as they navigate the process.
What would a consolidated district look like?
Should the consolidation take place, the new district would look like a squashed bowtie and stretch into four counties. The majority of the district would lie in Lake County, but the northern portion would stretch into Kingsbury County, the western portion into Miner County and the eastern into Moody County.
The district would be surrounded by nine districts which children on the fringes could attend: DeSmet, Lake Preston, Arlington, Sioux Valley, Brookings, Colman-Egan, Chester, Madison Central and Howard.
What is the current student population of existing districts?
According to the state Department of Education website, in the fall of 2020, Oldham-Ramona had 37 students enrolled in high school, 57 students in elementary school, 21 in junior high and 37 in the Spring Lake Colony. The district had 17 students open-enrolled out and 22 open-enrolled in.
Rutland reported 39 students enrolled in high school, 75 in elementary school, 39 in junior high and 23 in the Camridge Colony. The district had 25 students open-enrolled out and 71 open-enrolled in.
Enrollment is projected to decline, but the exact numbers are difficult to determine due to open enrollments and changing demographics, according to Oster. Rutland Superintendent Brian Brosnahan said it's possible his school district could lose 25 to 30 students within the next five years. Oldham-Ramona Superintendent Mike Fischer said his district could lose between 10 and 15.
Would student enrollment increase with a consolidation?
Due to open enrollments and changing demographics, no projections were provided for student enrollment. Based on experience elsewhere in the state, Oster projected more students would open-enroll because the district would have a new school building.
"You may lose kids on the fringes, but you may pick up more kids from Madison," he said.
However, he qualified that answer by saying students who live on the fringes may pressure parents into allowing them to stay with their classmates, even if the distance to school is greater.
"We see that happening all the time," Oster said.
Regarding open enrollments, he said that the number is generally limited only by class size.
"Typically, a district will accept open-enrolled students until they reach the magic number of 25 students per class," Oster observed.