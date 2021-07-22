Commissioners approve electrical-switch purchase

Madison's city commissioners earlier this week approved a bid submitted by the Rural Electric Supply Cooperative (RESCO) of Madison, Wis., to provide three new padmount switches for installation within the city's electrical grid.
Brad Lawrence, Madison's utility director, told the city commissioners that RESCO's proposal was "unusual" because one company had submitted bids for three different types of padmount switches.
RESCO had provided bids for three padmount switches requested by Madison's electric department. The electrical equipment in the company's bid included Type 11 switches related to a base bid, Type 11 switches with solid dielectrics, and Type 11 switches with SarTvu solid dielectrics. The total costs for the three types -- which also included alternate bids that provided stainless steel tanks -- were $108,800 for Type 11s base, $153,300 for Type 11s solid, and $193,600 for Type 11s SarTvu solid.
According to Lawrence, another company had provided a bid to supply padmount switches, but a technical problem had occurred with its proposal.
RESCO had proposed a 26-week delivery period after receipt of the order.
The Type 11 switches will offer special submersible protection against damage from floodwater.
Lawrence told the city commissioners that he was satisfied with the switches offered in the Type 11 base bid and alternate at $108,800, saying, "These were pretty well priced."
Madison Electric Department workers will install the three new padmount electrical switches in locations that are flood-prone in Madison. City workers will install one padmount switch along Park Creek near the street bridge on N.W. 7th St. and the other two in the municipal electrical grid near Madison's water treatment plant.
Surplus property bids
The city commissioners approved advertising for bids from any persons or businesses that wanted to submit sealed proposals to purchase scrap wire and hardware and other miscellaneous items from the city.
Any interested parties are asked to deliver their sealed bids to the Madison Finance Office by 2 p.m. on Aug. 4.