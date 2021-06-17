Kingbrook Rural Water connects to Nunda

Construction workers with TE Underground were busy on Tuesday in Nunda, installing the connections that will deliver water from the Kingbrook Rural Water System to residents later this summer.
According to Erin Hayes, Kingbrook's general manager, TE Underground workers should substantially complete the water-line connections in Nunda by July 20. The contract contains a final completion date in October.
For the Nunda residents, KRWS offered connections to its system with a $500 sign-up fee with ongoing monthly fees for water which are based on each customer's use.
Hayes said Nunda residents showed an overwhelming interest in obtaining a Kingbrook connection, saying, "All of the payments were paid in advance."
For KRWS, an Arlington-based enterprise, the entire project included 30 to 35 individual service connections in Nunda and the replacement of the entire distribution pipeline in the community. In the 2010 census, the community of Nunda was reported to have a population of 43 with 21 households.
Construction workers are also expected to make improvements to Kingbrook's booster station in Sinai. The booster-station upgrades are expected to increase water pressure within the system.
TE Underground won the construction bid this spring, and the contractor is expected to have the construction completed by December.
Kingbrook officials have stated that several times during the last 20 years, Nunda residents have expressed interest in obtaining a service connection to the rural water system. Hayes said the connection proposal gained increased interest during the last three years. During 2020, the parties had an engineering study performed, and Nunda city council members approved the construction project.
According to Hayes, the project was assisted by "a significant grant" provided through the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources, now known as the state Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources. Hayes described the funding as an 86% grant from state government.
Kingbrook officials have stated that their water system was awarded funding from the Board of Natural Resources in the form of a $836,500 loan from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund. The loan included up to $747,000 of principal forgiveness to Kingbrook Rural Water System. The loan provided through the DANR was offered with a 1.625% interest rate for a 30-year term.
Since 1981, Kingbrook has served 11 counties and more than 5,300 customers in rural South Dakota.