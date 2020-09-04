The following are area lunch menus for next week:

MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: No service

Tuesday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread

Wednesday: Tuna noodle hotdish, fruit crisp, breadstick, romaine lettuce salad

Thursday: Baked pork, gravy, mashed potatoes, normandy blend vegetables, pears, whole grain bread

Friday: Chicken and wild rice casserole, green beans, spiced applesauce, whole grain bread

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Franks and beans, home-fried potatoes, creamed corn, applesauce, bread

Tuesday: Country-fried steak, gravy, whipped potatoes, peas and mushrooms, lemon cookie bar, bread

Wednesday: Baked ham with pineapple sauce, hashbrown casserole, chef's vegetable blend, cream puff cake, bread

Thursday: Sausage with peppers and onions, zucchini, biscuit, fresh fruit

Friday: Crispy fish fillet, baked potato, carrots, watermelon

RUTLAND SCHOOL

Breakfast

Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Mini corn dogs

Wednesday: Super nachos

Thursday: Hog dogs

Friday: Cheese pizza

OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Blueberry muffin, or cereal and toast

Wednesday: Cheesy egg omelet, or cereal and toast

Thursday: French toast sticks, or cereal and toast

Friday: Banana bread, or cereal and toast

Lunch

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Mr. Rib sandwich, corn

Wednesday: Hot ham and cheese, baked beans, Cheetos, oven-baked snack

Thursday: Italian dunkers, California blend veggies

Friday: Chicken pot pie

MADISON SCHOOLS

Breakfast

Monday: Elem: French toast sticks. HS/MS: Cheese omelet, or mini donuts

Tuesday: Elem: Cinnamon Toast Crunch bar. HS/MS: Breakfast sandwich, or long john

Wednesday: Elem: Mini pancakes. HS/MS: Cinnamon roll, or apple donut

Thursday: Elem: Biscuits and gravy. HS/MS: Biscuits and gravy, or long john

Friday: Elem: Long john. HS/MS: Breakfast pizza, or mini donuts

Lunch

Monday: Elem: Hamburger, taco fiesta beans. HS/MS: Popcorn chicken, or stuffed-crust pizza

Tuesday: Elem: Barbecued rib sandwich, steamed carrot coins. HS/MS: Breaded chicken sandwich, or mini corn dogs

Wednesday: Elem: Italian dunkers, steamed broccoli. HS/MS: Chicken strips, or french bread pizza

Thursday: Elem: Hot dog, steamed corn. HS/MS: Chicken parmesan, or Italian dunkers

Friday: Elem: Cheese pizza, steamed California blend veggies. HS/MS: Grilled chicken burger, or pizza

(Lunch menus may also be found on the Local News section at DailyLeaderExtra.com.)