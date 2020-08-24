City electricians solved a problem that caused a power outage in northeast Madison which lasted about 20 minutes on Monday morning.
According to Tess Nelson, city utility services coordinator, Madison's electric grid experienced a "cutout fuse blow" along N.E. 8th caused by an animal getting into the utility line. Nelson said that city neighborhoods affected by the outage were between N.E. 6th and N.E. 9th streets and Prairie and Division avenues.
Officials with the municipal utilities department announced at about 9:35 a.m. that neighborhoods in the N. Maplewood and N. Roosevelt areas were experiencing a power outage. At about 9:55 a.m., the city announced that the problem was repaired.
The Madison Electric Department sent work crews into the neighborhoods to find the problem and restore power.