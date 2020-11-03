Orland Township roadway not damaged by farm operation

A road recently returned to gravel and intended to be a test site for an aggregate surface stabilizer took a beating last week when an out-of-county farming operation used the road rather than their own field as a staging site during harvest.
"The entire 800-acre field was in corn," observed area farmer Charlie Johnson. "At an estimated 150 bushels an acre, that's about 120,000 bushels of corn transported by huge grain carts onto the county road."
Fortunately, according to Lake County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson, the damage wasn't as bad as it looked.
"The damage on the road was pretty much cosmetic," he said in a phone interview on Monday.
The operation responsible for the damage cleaned the mud off the road, and the underlying roadway appeared to be intact. However, had the roadway been damaged, the farm operation would have been billed for the damages and expected to reimburse the county for repairs, Nelson noted.
Three miles of 454th Avenue in Orland Township was ground up this year in an effort to create a safer roadway. Pitted with potholes from neglect, Nelson determined that was the most cost-effective way to improve the roadway with the funds the county had available.
While grinding up a paved road is not a popular option, doing so creates a surface the county can maintain. This year's project involved grinding up the surface, adding more gravel and injecting Base One additive while shaping and crowning the road in order to improve the strength and stability of the roadway.
Nelson said the three-mile project cost the county around $84,000. Completed in early October, the road was not fully cured when the farm operation turned tractors and heavy grain trailers on the newly-formed surface.
"With the snow afterwards, it takes longer for the road to cure," Nelson explained.
As the summer construction season comes to a close, Nelson said his crews have completed about 80% of the projects he had hoped to do this summer. This includes replacing culverts and patching roadway, what he described as "regular maintenance."
"We still have a little asphalt we'll be doing since we got this nice weather," he said of work to be completed this week.
In addition, highway crews are trimming trees to ensure sight lines at intersections and to prevent them from rubbing against trucks this winter when crews are clearing roads. Nelson admits he's always concerned about the condition of county roads, but he feels confident the Highway Department is as prepared as it can be for the coming months.
"We should be in pretty good shape for the winter," Nelson said.
His goal next year is to get beyond repairing county roads to doing some preventive maintenance.
