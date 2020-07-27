The Madison School Board will hold a public meeting in the Madison High School gym at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday to discuss plans for holding classes in the public schools this fall while the community will probably need to continue dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Madison's public schools were closed in March 2020 and did not reopen for the rest of the school year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Madison Central School District switched to distance learning during the final months of the spring semester with students learning from their homes.
The school board members will review a back-to-school plan for the fall 2020 semester. The board members will also listen to information or comments provided by members of the public.
After hearing all of the information, the board members will consider making changes and/or approving a back-to-school plan.
The board members have also scheduled a session within the meeting to hear or read any communications regarding discussion items that were not placed on Tuesday's agenda.