Two local houses demolished as part of federal program

One property owner in Madison is having a couple of houses demolished in the central part of town as part of a federal property purchase program that relocates homes out of flood-prone neighborhoods.
As part of a Federal Emergency Management Agency-sponsored program, two houses near the intersection of N. 2nd St. and Lincoln Ave. are undergoing demolition to remove them from the city's floodway.
Machinery used by First Rate Excavate Inc. of Sioux Falls was performing the demolition work on land located next to Park Creek.
According to Madison Mayor Marshall Dennert, the property owner of the two lots located along Lincoln Ave. closed the paperwork for the FEMA-sponsored agreement on June 9.
The property owners who participate in the federal program are required to handle the removal or demolition of any buildings. They also must completely tear down any structures, disconnect utilities and seed grass into the soil. Dennert said the city can bill the demolition company -- costs that would eventually arrive on the property owners' doorstep -- for any expenses related to utility disconnections and street damage.
After the demolition work and grass seeding is complete, the city becomes the new owner of the property.
Due to current drought conditions, Dennert said the demolition contractors can make an agreement with the city to pay Madison for the costs of having the properties seeded with grass at a later date, when growing conditions are more favorable.
According to Dennert, property owners have completed the paperwork to remove buildings and turn seven properties over to the city. For moving off the lots, the property owners receive an agreed-to amount calculated at 85% of the property's valuation. Dennert added that the lot owners have 90 days to complete building removals or demolitions and return the property to grassland.