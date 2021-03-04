4-H adviser takes healthy habits curriculum to Chester

Learning to live a healthy lifestyle can start with games as well as information. That was the premise Jennifer Hayford, Lake County 4-H adviser, had in teaching a healthy habits curriculum to eighth-grade students in Chester in recent weeks.
Using the curriculum "Teen Cuisine" and a grant from the Walmart Foundation, Hayford helped students learn about nutrition, nutrition labels, the importance of a healthy breakfast and the importance of being active.
"In each class, they got to make something," she said on Wednesday as the 8:30 a.m. class gathered. Among other things, they made smoothies, fruit pizza, salsa and snack mix.
Each student received a book that included not only nutrition information and recipes but also other helpful tidbits. They learned about portion sizes. They learned how to hold a knife and cut an apple safely.
Because Hayford serves as the Moody County 4-H advisdr in addition to serving in Lake County, in making her grant application, she applied for support to present the curriculum in both counties. She applied for the grant because it enabled her to teach a subject she believes is important.
"I wanted to teach youth how to be healthy," she said. "I think this was a good opportunity to come into the classroom and do this."
She chose to work with Chester ag teacher Andrew Jensen because his program includes a food science component, and the Teen Cuisine curriculum is a good fit for that program. This was reinforced when Jensen reminded students during class that high school FFA includes food science and encouraged them to join if they were enjoying what Hayford taught.
She admitted that they weren't "too gung-ho" when learning different ways to prepare eggs for a healthy breakfast, but they enjoyed other aspects of the program. In learning to read nutrition labels, they played games.
They also learned to make food choices with a game that offered three categories: "Go" foods, which are nutritious and good choices; "Slow" foods, which can be eaten in moderation; and "Whoa" foods, which are not good choices.
"They really liked that game," Hayford said, describing how teams scored. "The one who got it right got a point."
As much fun as the games were, that wasn't the aspect of the program they enjoyed the most.
"Their favorite was making the different foods," Hayford said.
In wrapping up the eight-hour program, the students were taught to consider how packaging and advertising jingles influence choices. They watched a short video clip in which they learned about packaging engineering, a profession that involves designing packages which balance functionality, food safety and marketing concerns.
The hands-on activity involved designing a product, creating packaging for the product and developing a marketing jingle. They would vote on the most effective marketing jingle, but the packaging would actually be tested.
"We're going to put an egg inside your packaging and we're going to drop it to see whose held up the best," Hayford said.
In assessing the effectiveness of the Teen Cuisine curriculum, Hayford was satisfied with the way in which the material was covered, especially with the way it engaged student participation. She would welcome the opportunity to teach it again.
"I think it would be fun to do in all the schools in the county," she said.