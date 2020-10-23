Free prescription Take-Back Day scheduled Saturday

State Department of Social Services officials are encouraging South Dakotans who have unused and unwanted prescription drugs to dispose of them safely on Saturday during the Prescription Take-Back Day.
The event serves as part of the DSS ongoing campaign to keep opioids like prescription painkillers and other drugs from falling into the wrong hands.
Laurie Gill, DSS cabinet secretary, said residents can take an active role in keeping their families and communities safe by properly storing and disposing of prescription medicines.
"DSS encourages everyone to participate in Prescription Take-Back Day on Saturday," Gill said in a press release. "There are take-back locations throughout the state, and DSS has year-round resources to help."
Gill said South Dakotans can dispose of unwanted medications without question in a secure drop-box at participating locations like pharmacies and police stations.
Officials with the Madison Police Department noted that the Madison police accept prescription drug drop-offs throughout the year. Residents can drop off unwanted pills at the police station from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
DSS officials reported that several drop-off sites will operate in Madison, including:
-- Lewis Drug pharmacy, 741 S. Washington Ave.
-- Lewis Drug pharmacy in the Madison hospital, 323 S.W. 10th St., Suite 101.
-- Lake County Sheriff's Office at the courthouse.
-- Madison Police Department, 116 W. Center St.
DisposeRx
For those unable to visit a take-back site, the DSS can offer DisposeRx packets for free. They contain a Food & Drug Administration-approved ingredient that, when mixed with water, chemically and physically neutralizes medications. After the process, individuals can throw away their prescriptions safely at home.
Interested individuals can order a free DisposeRx packet which is mailed directly to their home address.
South Dakotans can find prescription take-back sites or they can order DisposeRx packets by visiting www.AvoidOpioidSD.com/take-action/take-back-sites.
DSS officials are also offering free medication lock boxes that are ordered by visiting www.AvoidOpioidSD.com/take-action/medication-lock-boxes/.
Drug lock boxes
A medication lock box is a secure container that ensures medicine is only accessible to the prescription holder. The secure boxes can also help reduce accidental overdoses or the misuse of medication.
The secure lock boxes are helpful to many individuals, including private citizens (particularly when traveling), real estate agents (for safe storage during clients' open houses), senior-living centers and pharmacies.
At the DSS website, individuals can fill out a form to receive a free lock box by mail. The safer lock boxes are only distributed to South Dakota residents, and the ordering parties should allow one or two weeks for delivery. If individuals need more information, they can call the DSS resource hotline at 1-800-920-4343.
-------
Support local journalism. Subscribe to The Madison Daily Leader today. Call 256-4555 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
------