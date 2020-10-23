Free prescription Take-Back Day scheduled Saturday

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 7 INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA AND SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&