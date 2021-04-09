The following are area lunch menus for next week:
MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Creamed chicken over biscuit, onion roasted potatoes, green beans, mandarin oranges
Tuesday: Goulash, corn, warmed apples, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Meatloaf, au gratin potatoes, broccoli, fruit, whole grain bread
Thursday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrots, fruit, whole grain bread
Friday: Barbecued pulled pork, au gratin potatoes, baked beans, fruit, bun
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Roast beef, gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, bread, cool jello cake
Tuesday: Crunchy pork steak, gravy, cornbread stuffing, glazed carrots, butterscotch blondies
Wednesday: Chicken alfredo, noodles, carrots, melon, bread
Thursday: Honey mustard chicken, baked potato, beets, baked custard, bread
Friday: Fish fillet, wild rice blend, Italian vegetables, pineapple, cornbread
RUTLAND SCHOOL
Breakfast
Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch
Monday: Chicken fajita wrap, fresh fruit, corn
Tuesday: Ham and cheese sub, blue raspberry lemon slushie, green beans, potato chips
Wednesday: Tater tot hotdish, bread, applesauce, peas
Thursday: Chicken patty on bun, sliced peaches, tri-tater, baked beans
Friday: Macaroni and cheese, garlic breadstick, California blend veggies, fresh fruit
OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: Cinnamon bread, sliced peaches
Tuesday: Egg patty, sausage patty, toast, sliced pears
Wednesday: Cinnamon roll, pineapple tidbits
Thursday: Cake donut, mandarin oranges
Friday: Banana bread, applesauce
Lunch
Monday: Tater tot hotdish, dinner roll
Tuesday: Super nachos
Wednesday: Chicken patty on bun, potato wedge fries
Thursday: Chili, cinnamon roll
Friday: Scalloped potatoes and ham
MADISON SCHOOLS
Breakfast
Monday: Waffles or cereal
Tuesday: Breakfast bites, pumpkin bread or cereal
Wednesday: Mini pancakes or cereal
Thursday: Biscuits and gravy, Pop Tart or cereal
Friday: Mini donuts or cereal
Lunch
Monday: Popcorn chicken or sack lunch; baked beans
Tuesday: Walking taco or sack lunch; steamed cauliflower
Wednesday: Barbecued rib sandwich or sack lunch; french fries
Thursday: Pizza or sack lunch; steamed corn
Friday: Pizza crunchers or sack lunch; steamed California blend veggies