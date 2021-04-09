The following are area lunch menus for next week:

MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: Creamed chicken over biscuit, onion roasted potatoes, green beans, mandarin oranges

Tuesday: Goulash, corn, warmed apples, whole grain bread

Wednesday: Meatloaf, au gratin potatoes, broccoli, fruit, whole grain bread

Thursday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrots, fruit, whole grain bread

Friday: Barbecued pulled pork, au gratin potatoes, baked beans, fruit, bun

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Roast beef, gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, bread, cool jello cake

Tuesday: Crunchy pork steak, gravy, cornbread stuffing, glazed carrots, butterscotch blondies

Wednesday: Chicken alfredo, noodles, carrots, melon, bread

Thursday: Honey mustard chicken, baked potato, beets, baked custard, bread

Friday: Fish fillet, wild rice blend, Italian vegetables, pineapple, cornbread

RUTLAND SCHOOL

Breakfast

Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch

Monday: Chicken fajita wrap, fresh fruit, corn

Tuesday: Ham and cheese sub, blue raspberry lemon slushie, green beans, potato chips

Wednesday: Tater tot hotdish, bread, applesauce, peas

Thursday: Chicken patty on bun, sliced peaches, tri-tater, baked beans

Friday: Macaroni and cheese, garlic breadstick, California blend veggies, fresh fruit

OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday: Cinnamon bread, sliced peaches

Tuesday: Egg patty, sausage patty, toast, sliced pears

Wednesday: Cinnamon roll, pineapple tidbits

Thursday: Cake donut, mandarin oranges

Friday: Banana bread, applesauce

Lunch

Monday: Tater tot hotdish, dinner roll

Tuesday: Super nachos

Wednesday: Chicken patty on bun, potato wedge fries

Thursday: Chili, cinnamon roll

Friday: Scalloped potatoes and ham

MADISON SCHOOLS

Breakfast

Monday: Waffles or cereal

Tuesday: Breakfast bites, pumpkin bread or cereal

Wednesday: Mini pancakes or cereal

Thursday: Biscuits and gravy, Pop Tart or cereal

Friday: Mini donuts or cereal

Lunch

Monday: Popcorn chicken or sack lunch; baked beans

Tuesday: Walking taco or sack lunch; steamed cauliflower

Wednesday: Barbecued rib sandwich or sack lunch; french fries

Thursday: Pizza or sack lunch; steamed corn

Friday: Pizza crunchers or sack lunch; steamed California blend veggies