The Madison City Commission will consider approving recommendations from the Parks and Recreation Board about the public use of city sports complexes when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.
The commissioners placed some restrictions on the use of city recreational facilities, such as the ball diamonds and outdoor pool, earlier this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The commissioners are performing distance meetings with access available to the meetings via GoToMeeting.com from computers, tablets and smartphones. Individuals can go online at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/734153453. The public can also join the meeting by phone by dialing 312-757-3121 and using the access code 734-153-453.
In other business, the commissioners will consider:
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign an agreement with the South Dakota Department of Transportation involving the federal CARES Act.
-- Authorizing the mayor to submit a grant application to the S.D. Department of Social Services regarding state-licensed or -registered child-care programs related to COVID-19 funding.
-- Approving first reading and set the hearing date for Ordinance No. 1623 that would amend Appendix B-Zoning in Article II regarding district regulations in Section 17.16.
-- Holding a discussion about public use of city facilities.