The second confirmed positive case of the novel coronavirus among Madison public school students was reported late Monday.
Superintendent Joel Jorgenson said Madison Central officials were informed in the late afternoon by staff with the South Dakota Department of Health that a high school student was diagnosed with COVID-19.
On Sept. 10, the school district announced that a middle school student had tested positive for coronavirus.
According to Jorgenson, by Tuesday morning, school staff had contacted the parents of students who are considered to be close contacts with the recent positive-diagnosed student. School staff members were supposed to email parents and follow up the initial message with a phone call.
Officials with the Madison Central School District and the state Health Department are working on determining which persons are considered close contacts with the student who diagnosed with the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control have defined a close contact as someone who was within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes starting from two days before the illness' onset until the time the patient is isolated.
The staff with the Department of Health should also contact parents of close-contact students.