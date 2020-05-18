The faculty and staff members at Madison's public schools have scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday as the days that students will return their school-owned computers, textbooks and other equipment to their school sites.
On May 19 and May 20, the students and their families are expected to return computer tablets, Chromebooks and e-books; recharging cables; textbooks; library books; and locker paddle locks. The school district staff members will observe social-distancing practices during the returns.
The staff at Madison Elementary School will conduct returns using the elementary-school gym, having the children drop off equipment and pick up personal belongings that were left in classroom desks. The students and families will enter through the school building's north door and exit thorough the south door.
Families are asked to write their student's name on a piece of tape and affix the tape onto the bottom of the student's electronic device.
Also for the elementary-school students, the families that have the parents'/guardians' last names start with the letters A through K are asked to make their deliveries on Tuesday, May 19, from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. The families that have the parents'/guardians' last names start with the letters L through Z are asked to make their deliveries on Wednesday, May 20, from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
If families cannot drop off their school equipment on the specified date they are asked to call the elementary school office at 256-7721 to arrange the returns.
At Madison Middle School, families are asked to use the school's south, main entrance to drop off their students' equipment on Tuesday and Wednesday from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
If families cannot drop off their school equipment on the specified days they are asked to call the middle school office at 256-7717 to arrange the returns.
For Madison High School students, families are asked to drop off the school equipment at the main entrance to the high school gym located on the north side of the high school-middle school complex on Tuesday and Wednesday from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
If high school families cannot drop off their school equipment on the specified days they are asked to call the high school office at 256-7706 to arrange the returns.