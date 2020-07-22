City gives final approval to W. Center work; Airport grant agreement OK'd

City commissioners on Monday approved a contractor's certificate that gave final approval to the W. Center St. reconstruction project which rebuilt eight blocks of street in Madison.
In the agreement, the cost of the street project amounted to $1.883 million. The W. Center St. project reconstructed the street between Highland and Blanche avenues in 2018, installing new water and sewer mains, new storm-sewer infrastructure and new street pavement. The construction workers also widened the W. Center St. pavement from 26 feet of asphalt to 32 feet.
The primary contractor, Prunty Construction of Brookings, recently submitted a certificate of contractor and indemnity agreement to the city for approval. Prunty Construction had won the contract for the project with a bid of $1.85 million.
Airport grant
City commissioners approved signing a grant agreement with the Federal Aviation Administration that will pay for the design of an expanded aircraft apron at the Madison Municipal Airport.
City officials are currently working on a project to expand the apron at the airport by removing the former airport terminal building and extending the apron's pavement to the southwest. The apron at an airport is an area where aircraft are parked.
Previously, Madison officials had considered moving the old terminal building as an option for the project, but a building move was later rejected as offering limited benefits for the expense.
FAA officials have offered a $96,000 grant to Madison to pay for the apron design.
Chad Comes, city engineer, said the cost of the design work was included as part of the Madison's 2020 budget for the airport. Comes also told the commissioners that KLJ, a Bismarck, N.D.-based engineering firm, was hired to perform the design work.
According to Comes, all of the grant funding came from the CARES Act, and federal officials have agreed to pay for 100% of the design expenses. Pre-CARES Act grants provided through the FAA would typically have the federal government paying for 90% of a project's funding, and state and local governments each providing 5% of the project funding.