The Rutland School Board will discuss holding a community meeting to explore a possible school consolidation with Oldham-Ramona at a regular meeting on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the school's media center.
In addition to discussing the community meeting and conducting routine business, the board will pass a resolution regarding South Dakota High School Activities Association membership authorization; approve the 2021-22 certified teacher negotiated agreement; approve the Camridge Colony K-3 educator contract; approve amended contracts for high school science teacher, business manager and superintendent; approve resignations from high school English teacher and head of maintenance and transportation; and hold the second reading of four school policies.
Following this business, the board will go into executive session to discuss personnel and negotiations.