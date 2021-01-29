The Madison City Commission will consider approving the board members for a business improvement district when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.
The board for the business improvement district will provide advice to the city on hotel- and motel-related issues in Madison, including capital improvements and conference center development.
The commissioners plan to conduct the meeting using distance-connection technology. Interested parties can join the meeting via Zoom on the internet at https://zoom.us/j/99346726250 using a computer, tablet or smartphone. Individuals can also connect to the meeting using a phone by dialing 312-626-6799 and providing the meeting ID number of 993-4672-6250.
Supplementary agenda information is accessible at www.cityofmadisonsd.com.
In other business, the commissioners will consider:
-- Acknowledging the transfer of a 2004 GMC pickup from the city electric department to the street department.
-- Approving the second reading of an ordinance amendment related to the inspection of body piercing and/or tattoo establishments.
-- Discussing financial assistance requests from participants in the FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.
-- Approving a correction to the 2021 city employee salaries and wages report.
-- Providing any information updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic.