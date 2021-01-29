Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Freezing drizzle expected. Ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of east central South Dakota and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&