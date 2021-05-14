School staff prepare for free summer meals in Madison

The children's meal program has a few changes planned for 2021, but overall it remains the same, with Madison Central staff members organizing a free summer lunch program for area boys and girls who want to come to the commons area at Madison Elementary School and eat a noon meal.
The U.S Department of Agriculture, which funds the program, announced in early March that it would extend several waivers -- including allowing parents and guardians to pick up meals for children -- until September. The USDA waivers are intended to help meal providers distribute food to students.
The staff with the Madison Central School District has, for several years, provided free lunches at the elementary school cafeteria for young people under age 18. Before the pandemic, the lunches were served at MES. During 2020 with social-distancing practices encouraged, adults distributed free sack lunches to children at several outdoor sites located in Madison.
Mitchell Brooks, Madison Central business manager, said organizers were planning to serve the noon meals this summer from June 1 to July 30 with some exceptions for weekends and holidays such as Independence Day.
The staff will serve meals in the MES cafeteria Monday through Thursday. Also on Thursdays, students can pick up a free "to-go" sack lunch that they can take home and save for Friday's noon meal.
Brooks said Madison Central's meal program also received a waiver from the USDA that allows parents and guardians to pick up meals at the cafeteria and take them home for their children to eat.
"We will do everything we can to make sure children get access to healthy, nutritious meals regardless of their families' financial circumstances," Tom Vilsack, USDA secretary, stated in a press release.
Some of the other waivers that USDA officials have provided elsewhere in the country will allow workers to serve meals outside of traditional meal times so that adults would have more flexible schedules to pick up meals for children. Some states have also received waivers to serve meals that do not meet "specified meal pattern requirements when needed."
Vilsack stated that program workers had done a "heroic job" across the country in "...ensuring that kids across the country have proper nutrition throughout this public health emergency."