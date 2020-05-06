The rescheduled spring commencement at Dakota State University is planned for Oct. 4 during the university's homecoming weekend.
Both spring and summer graduates will be recognized at the ceremony.
The original May 9 commencement was postponed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We identified several options when considering an alternative event to celebrate the accomplishments of our graduates," said DSU President Jose-Marie Griffiths. "Ultimately it was the students themselves who chose this option through a survey we distributed among all those who were scheduled to graduate."
Hooding for master's degree students will take place at 1 p.m. in the Dakota Prairie Playhouse; the commencement ceremony will begin in the DSU Fieldhouse at 2:30 p.m.
In the event that health and safety issues arise and the public event cannot be held, DSU will hold a virtual commencement on Oct. 4.