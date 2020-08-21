The Madison City Commission will review bids submitted for the construction of a new water tower when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.
The city commissioners will review bids and consider awarding a contract to construct a new 750,000-gallon water tower. The new water tower is part of a larger infrastructure-improvement project currently under way in Madison.
City officials will hold the meeting using distance-conferencing technology, and the public can join the meeting online via GoToMeeting.com from a computer, tablet or smartphone. Individuals can go online to global.gotomeeting.com/join/861007741. The public can also connect to the meeting by phone, dialing 786-535-3211 and using access code 861-007-741.
The commissioners will start the meeting by listening to Michael Johnson of Madison speak about concerns related to a mobile home court located on N.W. 9th St.
In other business, the commissioners will consider:
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a letter from state officials regarding a CARES Act-funded library technology grant.
-- Reviewing and awarding a bid to install a Memorial Park playground concrete slab.
-- Reviewing and awarding a bid to purchase a sewer-jet trailer.
-- Setting a bid date for a padmount VFI switchgear contract.
-- Providing any updates on the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the end of the regular meeting, the commissioners have scheduled a closed session to discuss three topics that include discussion on the qualifications, competence, performance, character or fitness of any public officer or employee or prospective public officer or employee. The commissioners want to consult with legal counsel or review communications from legal counsel about proposed or pending litigation or contractual matters. The commissioners also want to have a closed session to prepare for contract negotiations or negotiate with employees or employee representatives.
After the regular meeting, the commissioners will hold a discussion on the 2021 city budget.