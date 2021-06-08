Madison firefighters were called out twice on Monday to rural areas in Lake County to provide assistance with fire emergencies.
Fire Chief Randy Minnaert reported that the first call was received at 7:35 a.m., and one fire truck was sent to a Lake Madison campground. Minnaert said that at the time of the call, a towed camper had already burned at 6437 Evergreen Acres and was a total loss. The fire had caused damage to other campers at the scene.
Sheriff's personnel were sent to the scene. Minnaert said on Tuesday that no cause was determined.
No injuries or other structural damage were reported.
The firefighters stayed at the scene until 8:30 a.m.
On Monday afternoon, firefighters received an emergency call at 2:45 p.m. regarding a grass fire located north of Madison. Minnaert said a fire was burning about a quarter-mile east of the highway at rural address 22750 US-81.
Four Madison fire trucks were sent to the scene.
According to Minnaert, property owners had conducted a controlled burn late last week and Monday's fire was a suspected flare-up from the controlled burn. Three to four acres of grassland were burned before the fire was extinguished.
No injuries and no other property damage were reported from the emergency call.
The firefighters returned to their fire station at 3:45 p.m.