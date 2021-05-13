Greenhouse prepares custom pots for area gardeners

Bright, sunshiny days have people thinking about sprucing up their yards by adding color. Container gardens are one way to do this. At The Floral Shop, Pam Stewart is working with owner Brittany Waldman to help homeowners get exactly what they want.
"We have customers we do every year," Waldman said. "They drop off their pots and we plant them for them."
The Floral Shop is one of five greenhouses in Madison that offer plants for area gardeners. The Daily Leader reported four in an earlier article. Waldman said she does not do landscaping as the previous owner did, but she does have plants and her shop continues to plant container gardens.
Although she purchases plants from a variety of wholesalers, Waldman's primary source is Mensch Wholesale Greenhouse in Avon. She hand-picks all of the plants which she offers to area gardeners.
"I pick the ones that look nicer and look a little different," she said.
When she returns to the greenhouse, she works to ensure they remain healthy. Alternate plants in each tray are removed and placed into a separate tray where they are staggered.
"We separate them out so plants have room to grow," she explained.
The custom pots, though, are among the showcase features The Floral Shop offers. In any given year, they may plant anywhere between 30 and 50 pots. On Tuesday afternoon, Stewart had five orders with one order including eight separate pots.
"We ask them where it is going to go, what kind of sun exposure and how protected it is," Waldman said, indicating their starting point in working with customers.
They ask about colors and the aesthetic desired. One pot ready for pickup had a light, airy feel, while another was compact, almost like a bridal bouquet.
"Some people want monochromatic. Some people want color of all kinds," Stewart said. "If they want to, they can pick out the plants they want and then we'll plant it."
As she worked to line a metal basket with moss to create an appealing natural look, using a fine netting to hold the moss in place, one of The Floral Shop's regular customers dropped in and demonstrated exactly how easy it is to place an order. She left a pot, asking for something big and showy.
"It's so much easier to bring it in and have Pam do it," Sherry Weist said, noting that she does spread her business among the greenhouses in town.
Not all of the container gardens are created to order. The Floral Shop prepares some for shoppers who stop in to see what is available.
"Our hanging baskets and our prepared pots always seem to go like crazy," Waldman said.
In addition to preparing custom pots, The Floral Shop does planting for customers who request that service. The information needed is similar to that requested with orders for custom pots. How much sun? How much protection? What are the color preferences?
"We have people with special requests," Waldman said. "Some people like the same thing year after year. Some people let us be creative and tell us, `Do what you think is best'."
Regardless of whether people stop by to pick up plants which they will plant themselves or whether they have the staff at The Floral Shop do the planting, Waldman and Stewart are ready to provide any assistance they need.