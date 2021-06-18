The Madison City Commission will consider hiring a company to perform planning services for the city when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.
The city commissioners have placed on their agenda discussion and possible action to approve a proposal with ISG Inc. to provide capital-improvement planning services. At the end of their meeting, the commissioners plan to hold a discussion about the creation of a process for strategic and capital-improvement planning.
Madison officials are conducting their meeting using Zoom distance-connection technology that allows participants to join online. The public can join the meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone by going online to https://zoom.us/j/97101300712. Individuals can also connect via their phones by dialing 312-626-6799 and using the access code 971-0130-0712.
The staff at the city finance office reserves the discretion to change any part of the following agenda up to 24 hours before the agenda's scheduled meeting time.
In other business, the commissioners will consider:
-- Appointing Lisa Martin to the city's park and recreation board.
-- Hearing an update about Madison's summer splash zone program.
-- Providing direction to city staff regarding the 2021 opening of the Madison Aquatic Center.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign an agreement for construction with Halme Inc. related to Madison water system improvements regarding the Phase 2-Base Bid A.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign an agreement for Construction with Halme Inc. for city water system improvements regarding the Phase 2-Base Bid B (water tower loop line).
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign an agreement for construction with J&J Earthwork Inc. related to city water system improvements regarding the Phase 1B-Base Bid and bid alternates 1 and 2.
-- Approving the transfer of capital-outlay and maintenance reserves funds to The Community Center operating budget.