The Madison City Commission will consider authorizing the mayor to sign a labor agreement with some municipal employees when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.
The labor agreement for 2021 is between the city and the Teamsters Local Union No. 120.
Madison officials are conducting their meeting using distance-connection technology that allows participants to join online. The public can join the commissioners' meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone by going online to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/903056061. Individuals can also connect by phone by dialing 646-749-3122 and using the access code 903-056-061.
In other business, the commissioners will consider:
-- Acknowledging a retail on-sale liquor license transfer application and set a hearing date for Kyle Ackerman of Sportsman's Steakhouse & Lounge and Par Four Tavern LLC.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a quote for Compliance Services Inc. regarding stack testing services at the municipal electricity generation plant.
-- Discussing a recommendation from the municipal park board regarding the purchase of a Cyber Estates lot.
-- Discussing the installation of a new fence at Westside Park.
-- Discussing any new information about the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the end of their meeting, the city commissioners have scheduled a closed session to discuss the qualifications, competence, performance, character or fitness of any public officer or employee or prospective public officer or employee. The term "employee" does not include any independent contractor.