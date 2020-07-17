The Madison City Commission will consider approving a grant agreement between the city and Federal Aviation Administration when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.
The city commissioners will consider giving the mayor authorization to sign an agreement with the FAA concerning a grant for funding the design of an expanded apron at the Madison Municipal Airport.
City officials plan to conduct the meeting with distance-conferencing tools. Individuals can join the meeting via GoToMeeting from their computers, tablets and smartphones by going on the internet to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/501237381. They can connect via phone by dialing 312-757-3121 and using the access code 501-237-381.
In other business, the commissioners will consider:
-- Hearing comments from Denise Fjerstad about an alley maintenance request.
-- Acknowledging a drinking water certificate of achievement award.
-- Acknowledging a certificate of a contractor and an accompanying indemnity agreement regarding the W. Center St. reconstruction project that rebuilt the street from Highland Ave. to Blanche Ave.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign application from SDN Communications to occupy a right-of-way located at Washington Ave. and S.E. 8th St.
-- Adopting a resolution to approve a plat for Lots 3, 4, 5 and 6 of Block 1 and Lots 3, 4 and 5 of Block 2 in the Gulbranson second addition.
-- Authorizing the purchase of a 2020 Ram 3500 chassis cab and a utility box.
The commissioners also plan to discuss the city's response and operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.