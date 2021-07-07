PEO Chapter BN's Garden Walk will be held on July 24 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (rain date July 25, 12-4 p.m.).
The featured gardens this year belong to Bryan and Lana Zillgitt, 516 N. Division, Madison; Diane and Bill Bruns, 1029 N.E. 8th St., Madison; Jean Halpin, 6793 Zimmerman Dr., Wentworth; and The Lakes Memorial Garden, Round Lake Dr., at Lakes Golf Course near the 2nd tee.
The gardens can be visited in any order.
Organizers urge visitors to carpool if possible as parking may be limited. Wear comfortable shoes, hat and sunscreen. Bring a camera and notepad to record plants and landscape ideas, but ask the homeowner before taking photos. Stay on paths. Do not clip or injure plants. Turn off cell phones or put on vibrate. No smoking, pets, strollers, litter or unattended children. Restrooms will not be available in homes.
This is a fund-raising event for college scholarships for local high school senior girls. With proceeds from the previous Garden Walk, two $500 scholarships were awarded. Recipients were Allison Bruns (Madison) and Emma Neises (Howard). With proceeds from this year's event, scholarships will be awarded next spring.
The program includes a form on the back to fill out and deposit in a box at any garden for a chance to win a door prize.
Stories will be published on each garden prior to the event.