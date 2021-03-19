Contae Loch breaks the silence at BrickHouse

The silence is broken.
On St. Patrick's Day, for the first time since COVID-19 reached South Dakota, The BrickHouse on S.E. 2nd St. was alive with music. Executive Director Chris Francis welcomed Contae Loch, a local Celtic band, to the stage for a live-streamed performance.
"We're almost back," Francis told those who listened to the concert.
Later, in a brief interview, Francis said, "We hope -- maybe -- this summer we can do some programming outside the venue."
While virtual events have been offered during the closure, and the Madison Area Arts Council has continued to make improvements to its space, no live events were planned during the 2020-21 season and the last concerts of the 2019-20 season were canceled. Among the canceled performances was Contae Loch, which had gigs scheduled around the region in 2020 in honor of St. Patrick's Day.
On Wednesday night, only vaccinated members of the group performed, demonstrating the versatility of Celtic music.
"If you listen to just one musician playing Irish music, you can enjoy it as much as listening to a group," accordion player Glen Enright said. "It was written for a solo performer."
That being said, members who performed are looking forward to having the whole group back together once everyone is vaccinated.
"Everyone we have gone makes a difference," said fiddle player Joel Brick.
Enright and Brick were joined by guitar player Bill Enright and bodhran player Michael Hennen, who was the group's initial catalyst. Having moved from Texas, where he played in a Celtic band, Hennen scoured the area for other musicians to join him in forming the local group.
Normally, the group also includes banjo player Bryan Schultz and singer David Martin. Neither was able to join the group on Wednesday night.
Schultz did rehearse with the others during the summer months when they practiced outdoors, using social distancing. Enright's driveway was often the site of rehearsals.
"That was a way of getting the job done and felt safe," Schultz said.
He continued to practice when it got colder and they moved into the garage, leaving the door open. Eventually, though, temperatures dropped enough to prevent that from being a workable option. At that point, he dropped out.
"It was kind of a double loss for me," Schultz reported. He missed the social interaction and he missed making music.
Practicing together and performing together is an important part of being a musician, according to Brick.
"Musicians don't get good by playing by themselves. They get good by playing with other musicians," he explained.
The four members of Contae Loch who were able to perform together on Wednesday night rehearsed together for the first time on Tuesday night because Hennen, who now lives in Minneapolis, has not been able to join the others since last March. Like Brick, he noted the absence of Schultz and Martin.
"It's amazing how much fuller we sound when we're all together," Hennen said.
Too, since both Martin and Schultz are vocalists, their presence expands the group's repertoire. On Wednesday night, they performed reels and jigs and waltzes and polkas and bar songs, but there was no "Danny Boy," an Irish classic, because Martin wasn't present to sing it.
As a result of not playing together for several months, group members were able to provide Enright with feedback on his playing. He was the recipient of a $2,000 career development grant which he has been using to take lessons from an instructor in Scotland.
"I'm hard on myself," he said when asked if he thinks he has improved. "I don't evaluate myself well."
He acknowledged that his instructor is challenging him with techniques to which he had not previously been exposed. However, his instructor is also advising him how he can improve pieces he's already playing with Contae Loch, so he feels as though he's relearning the music.
"There's more efficient ways to move up and down the keyboard," Enright explained.
Hennen pointed out that when the group first formed, Enright's primary contribution was to play chords and add a drone quality to the background. Now, he has greater versatility and can take the lead in some of the songs.
"I've been able to play almost all of these songs by myself," Enright admitted. "When we play together, they need me to fill in because the fiddle leads or the guitar leads."
Rennecker noted a quality that Enright has always brought to the group.
"You can just see the joy coming out of him when he plays," he said.
On Wednesday night, as they spun from song to song and genre to genre, the pleasure all four derived from performing was clearly evident. Enright, with his characteristic humility, didn't give them too much credit.
"I think in terms of how well we played together, we were at a B level," he said.
However, with more people getting vaccinated and summer approaching, they are looking forward to having the whole group together again, polishing their standards and learning new pieces, shaping each with their own interpretation.
"Our band has its own sound," Hennen said, illustrating by discussing the way they perform "The Gael," the main theme song to "The Last of the Mohicans." Enright begins with almost a lament and then Hennen comes in with the bodhran, picking up the pace. When the other instruments join them, the song becomes almost joyful in its exuberance.
"Nobody sounds like we do when we play it," Hennen concluded.
Contae Loch is already scheduled to perform at the Renaissance Festival in Sioux Falls and the Celtic Festival in Aberdeen. When it become safe, they will also be seeking other opportunities.
"We're looking forward to having gigs -- parties and bars," Enright said.
A recording of the performance can be found on Facebook by searching for the Madison Area Arts Council. According to Facebook, the performance received 367 views on Wednesday night.