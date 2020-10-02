The Madison City Commission has scheduled a presentation from the executive director of the Lewis & Clark water pipeline project when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.
Troy Larson, Lewis & Clark executive director, is scheduled to speak to city commissioners about a proposal for a 60-million-gallon delivery expansion to the Missouri River water pipeline that will serve three states.
Madison officials are conducting their meeting using Zoom distance-connection technology that allows participants to join online. The public can join the meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone by going online to https://zoom.us/j/97993566254?pwd=bHorZi9IVHlrRTh6RTJNaUw1R3pvZz09. Individuals can also connect by phone by dialing 346-248-7799 and using the access code 979-9356-6254.
At about 5:30 p.m., the commissioners will hold a hearing concerning the transfer of retail on-sale liquor license from Kyle Ackerman of Sportsman's Steakhouse & Lounge to Par Four Tavern LLC which is owned by Carson Stemper.
In other business, the commissioners will consider:
-- Listening to Selmer Hagen about his concerns with a city ordinance.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a consultant agreement with Dakota State University regarding an intramural coordinator.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a letter of acceptance with Banner Associates Inc. regarding the replacement of Well House No. 1.
-- Authorize the mayor to sign a confidentiality and nondisclosure agreement with Utilismart Corporation regarding meter data management.
-- Approving a proposal for design services provided by the designArc Group regarding a new water building.
-- Approving employee COVID-19 guidelines.
-- Reviewing updates on COVID-19.
They will also review a change in a commissioners' meeting date to Oct. 13 due to Native American Day.