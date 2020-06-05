The members of the Madison School Board will consider hiring a shared-service agency to help operate the school cafeterias in the Madison Central School District when they meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.
The board members will conduct their meeting using a Zoom distance-conferencing platform with the connections in Room 400 at the high school. The high school building is closed.
Individuals can connect to the meeting online at www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvPaujSTlkaFAztixiNDtQ or by clicking the link on the school board agenda page at the school district website.
The board members want to sign a food-service assistance agreement on Tuesday with a party that will provide services including menu planning, food procurement and orders, staff training, and annual kitchen and equipment reviews. School district officials would have responsibilities for other work that includes kitchen staff hiring, cleaning, production records, budgeting and delinquent account actions.
The board members will review personnel actions that include the resignations of Connie Silva as lunchroom supervisor, Joyce Strickland as special-education bus driver and Betsy Schamber as middle school student advocate with all of the resignations effective at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
They will review the requests to hire Austin Olson as a returning summer groundskeeper and part-time summer food service at $12 per hour or at the current hourly rate, effective June 1; and the reassignment of Nick Offerman as a technology coordinator effective May 11.
After the personnel actions and before the administrators' reports, the board members will read or hear any comments from the public through written communications or phone calls. Individuals can call into the meeting to speak to board members by dialing 256-7700.
In other business, the board members will consider:
-- Listening to any school administrators' reports.
-- Approving special-education staff summer hours.
-- Holding a hearing to consider the proposed budget for 2020-21 starting at 5:45 p.m. The board will listen to any public comments at the end of the hearing; callers can call 256-7700.
-- Approving the 2020-21 budget and its accompanying property-tax request.
-- Approving quotes for fuel purchases during the 2020-21 school year.
-- Canvassing results of the June 2 school board election.
-- Reviewing plans to trade in a 2019 Gehl skid loader and the previously surplused, damaged payloader for a 2020 skid loader at no cost from Lake County International.
At the end of their meeting, the school board members have scheduled two closed sessions. During the first, they will discuss the qualifications, competence, performance, character or fitness of any public officer or employee or prospective public officer or employee. The term "employee" does not include any independent contractor. During the second closed session, they will prepare for contract negotiations or negotiate with employees or employee representatives.
After the closed sessions, the board members will consider approving two-year administrative contracts for school years 2020-21 and 2021-22.