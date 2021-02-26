The Madison City Commission has scheduled a hearing and a second reading for an amendment to Madison's zoning rules when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.
The city commissioners will hold a hearing on amending Appendix B to Madison's zoning rules, specifically dealing with Section 17.02. After the hearing, the commissioners will consider holding a second reading of the amendment.
Madison officials are conducting their meeting using Zoom technology that allows participants to join online. The public can join the meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone by going online to https://zoom.us/j/95493785745. Individuals can also connect via their phones by dialing 312-626-6799 and using the access code 954-9378-5745.
At the start of their meeting, the commissioners have scheduled a closed session to discuss the qualifications, competence, performance, character or fitness of any public officer or employee or prospective public officer or employee.
Commissioners will also consider:
-- Acknowledging an application for retail (on-sale) liquor license transfer from Stadium Sports Grill Madison Inc./Stadium Sports Grill-Madison to BMS Goat LLC/Stadium Sports Grill and setting the date of a hearing.
-- Adopting a resolution to amend the established employee compensation for 2021.
-- Authorizing the mayor to electronically sign a grant application for a S.D. Department of Education, Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant for Madison's after-school program.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign an agreement memorandum.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign an Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) program update involving Sonya Wilt, DBE liaison officer.
-- Approving a peddler license application submitted by Midwest Distributing Inc.
-- Providing an update about the operation of the Madison Aquatic Center.