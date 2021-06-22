Madison splash zones to move to weekly schedule

After holding four of this summer's mobile water parks in different areas of the city, the organizers of Madison's splash zones have decided to change the twice-weekly schedule for the play areas to once a week.
Dan Buresh, Madison firefighter and splash zone organizer, spoke to city commissioners on Monday with an update regarding Madison's water park program. The splash zone organizers plan to hold their June 22 event in Baughman-Belatti Park from 1-4 p.m.
According to Buresh, the organizers decided to change the splash zone schedule to Tuesday afternoons and mainly conduct the mobile water parks in Baughman-Belatti Park on the east side of Madison. Buresh said Baughman-Belatti appeared to provide the best facilities for the play areas, but the organizers may hold some of the events in Westside Park also.
Before it was moved, the fifth event was originally scheduled on Tuesday afternoon on the green south of the community gardens along S.W. 4th St.
The splash zones are temporary water parks set up by the city to provide activities for children while Madison's outdoor swimming pool is closed for repairs. The play areas can include splash pads, large sprinklers, water soakers and sometimes a large water slide. Buresh told commissioners that the large water slide, constructed from a tarp placed on hill slopes, has been a great attraction for splash zone visitors.
The Madison Fire Department has provided a fire truck, which is due for decommissioning, to provide the water pressure for the water slide and sprinklers.
For the first four splash zones, Buresh said city staff had calculated that about 41,000 gallons of water were used at Baughman-Belatti Park, about 28,000 gallons at Westside Park and 6,000 gallons at Memorial Park. He added that the set-up and take-down process for the temporary water parks takes about 15 minutes each.
Buresh told the city commissioners that some minor injuries -- mostly bumps and bruises -- among the splash zone visitors had occurred. Buresh said many of the bruises had happened due to accidents when children ran into each other or had similar collisions. The organizers try to "dial down" the running and horseplay among the groups of boys and girls.
According to Buresh, the splash zone organizers continue to recruit four to five volunteers to supervise each event. Volunteers can visit the Madison Splash Zones Facebook page, Madison Fire Department Facebook page or call Buresh at 605-759-7346.
Buresh said there is no set date as to when Madison's splash zone program will end this summer. He added that he was appreciative of the help provided by the city and local businesses and organizations.
"We're glad to have everyone's support to do this," Buresh said.
Among the rules for splash-zone visitors:
- All participants and their parents or guardians are responsible for the children.
- Children age 13 and under must have an accompanying adult or responsible person who is 16 years old or older.
- Infants and toddlers are required to wear swim diapers per Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations.
- Slip-n-slide tubes or inflatables are allowed, but don't bring tire tubes or anything that has a rigid valve stem. These can tear the slide tarps and injure participants.
- Due to the wet environment, water shoes are recommended for providing better traction to avoid slipping and falling.
- No running and no horseplay.
- Visitors are encouraged to bring lounge chairs.