MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: Lemon pepper cod, baby bakers, five-way blend vegetables, fruit, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Orange chicken, rice, stir-fry vegetables, fruit, whole grain bread

Wednesday: Autumn chicken, sweet potatoes, peas, tropical fruit, whole grain bread

Thursday: Beef stroganoff, noodles, lettuce salad with tomato, warmed peaches, breadstick

Friday: Chili, corn, cinnamon apples, crackers, whole grain bread

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Franks and beans, home-fried potatoes, creamed corn, applesauce, bread

Tuesday: Country-fried steak, gravy, whipped potatoes, peas and mushrooms, lemon cookie bar, bread

Wednesday: Baked ham with pineapple sauce, hashbrown casserole, chef's vegetable blend, cream puff cake, bread

Thursday: Sausage with peppers and onions, zucchini, biscuit, fresh fruit

Friday: Crispy fish fillet, baked potato, carrots, watermelon

RUTLAND SCHOOL

Breakfast

Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch

Monday: Pepperoni pizza, mandarin oranges, corn

Tuesday: Spaghetti, meat sauce, pineapple, garlic breadstick, green beans

Wednesday: Chili crispito, fresh fruit, California blend vegetables

Thursday: Chicken nuggets, bread, mixed fruit cocktail, mashed potatoes, relishes

Friday: Pizza crunchers, marinara sauce, sliced peaches, steamed broccoli

OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday: Sausage, egg and cheese biscuit, peaches, juice

Tuesday: Blueberry muffin, pears, juice

Wednesday: Cheesy egg omelet, pineapple, juice

Thursday: French toast, colby jack cheese stick, juice

Lunch

Monday: Tomato soup, grilled cheese sandwich

Tuesday: Spaghetti, meat sauce, garlic breadstick, corn

Wednesday: Beef hot dog with bun, potato wedge fries

Thursday: Sloppy joe with bun

MADISON SCHOOLS

Breakfast

Monday: Elem: Cheese omelet or cereal. HS/MS: Cheese omelet, mini donuts or cereal

Tuesday: Elem: Cereal bar or blueberry muffin. HS/MS: Cereal bar or long john

Wednesday: Elem: Apple donut or cereal. HS/MS: Mini pancakes or apple donut

Thursday: Elem: Biscuits and gravy, Pop Tart or cereal. HS/MS: Biscuits and gravy or long john

Friday: Elem: Breakfast pizza or cereal. HS/MS: Breakfast pizza or mini donuts

Lunch

Monday: Elem: Italian dunkers or sack lunch; french fries. HS/MS: Baked cavatini, or hamburger/cheeseburger; french fries

Tuesday: Elem: Nachos grande or sack lunch; steamed carrot coins. HS/MS: Nachos grande or pizza; steamed carrot coins

Wednesday: Elem: Baked cavatini with breadstick or sack lunch; steamed broccoli. HS/MS: Chicken alfredo and breadstick, or barbecued rib sandwich; steamed broccoli

Thursday: Elem: Chicken nuggets or sack lunch; taco fiesta beans. HS/MS: Chicken parmesan or hot dog; taco fiesta beans

Friday: Elem: Grilled cheese and creamy tomato basil soup or sack lunch; steamed green beans. HS/MS: Grilled cheese and creamy tomato basil soup or pizza, steamed green beans