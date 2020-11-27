MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Lemon pepper cod, baby bakers, five-way blend vegetables, fruit, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Orange chicken, rice, stir-fry vegetables, fruit, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Autumn chicken, sweet potatoes, peas, tropical fruit, whole grain bread
Thursday: Beef stroganoff, noodles, lettuce salad with tomato, warmed peaches, breadstick
Friday: Chili, corn, cinnamon apples, crackers, whole grain bread
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Franks and beans, home-fried potatoes, creamed corn, applesauce, bread
Tuesday: Country-fried steak, gravy, whipped potatoes, peas and mushrooms, lemon cookie bar, bread
Wednesday: Baked ham with pineapple sauce, hashbrown casserole, chef's vegetable blend, cream puff cake, bread
Thursday: Sausage with peppers and onions, zucchini, biscuit, fresh fruit
Friday: Crispy fish fillet, baked potato, carrots, watermelon
RUTLAND SCHOOL
Breakfast
Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch
Monday: Pepperoni pizza, mandarin oranges, corn
Tuesday: Spaghetti, meat sauce, pineapple, garlic breadstick, green beans
Wednesday: Chili crispito, fresh fruit, California blend vegetables
Thursday: Chicken nuggets, bread, mixed fruit cocktail, mashed potatoes, relishes
Friday: Pizza crunchers, marinara sauce, sliced peaches, steamed broccoli
OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: Sausage, egg and cheese biscuit, peaches, juice
Tuesday: Blueberry muffin, pears, juice
Wednesday: Cheesy egg omelet, pineapple, juice
Thursday: French toast, colby jack cheese stick, juice
Lunch
Monday: Tomato soup, grilled cheese sandwich
Tuesday: Spaghetti, meat sauce, garlic breadstick, corn
Wednesday: Beef hot dog with bun, potato wedge fries
Thursday: Sloppy joe with bun
MADISON SCHOOLS
Breakfast
Monday: Elem: Cheese omelet or cereal. HS/MS: Cheese omelet, mini donuts or cereal
Tuesday: Elem: Cereal bar or blueberry muffin. HS/MS: Cereal bar or long john
Wednesday: Elem: Apple donut or cereal. HS/MS: Mini pancakes or apple donut
Thursday: Elem: Biscuits and gravy, Pop Tart or cereal. HS/MS: Biscuits and gravy or long john
Friday: Elem: Breakfast pizza or cereal. HS/MS: Breakfast pizza or mini donuts
Lunch
Monday: Elem: Italian dunkers or sack lunch; french fries. HS/MS: Baked cavatini, or hamburger/cheeseburger; french fries
Tuesday: Elem: Nachos grande or sack lunch; steamed carrot coins. HS/MS: Nachos grande or pizza; steamed carrot coins
Wednesday: Elem: Baked cavatini with breadstick or sack lunch; steamed broccoli. HS/MS: Chicken alfredo and breadstick, or barbecued rib sandwich; steamed broccoli
Thursday: Elem: Chicken nuggets or sack lunch; taco fiesta beans. HS/MS: Chicken parmesan or hot dog; taco fiesta beans
Friday: Elem: Grilled cheese and creamy tomato basil soup or sack lunch; steamed green beans. HS/MS: Grilled cheese and creamy tomato basil soup or pizza, steamed green beans