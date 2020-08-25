City moves on Memorial Park playground

A Madison contractor received approval from city commissioners on Monday to lay down a concrete pad in Memorial Park that will serve as the first stage in installing new playground equipment.
The city commissioners approved having Advanced Contracting Solutions LLC of Madison install a new 5-inch-thick concrete slab for new playground equipment in the southwest corner of Memorial Park. Advanced Contracting Solutions' bid of $30,908 was the only bid provided for the project.
Madison officials had set a bid-opening deadline for the playground project at 10 a.m. on Aug. 20. On Monday, Chad Comes, city engineer, recommended that ACS receive the contract.
In June 2019, the city commissioners agreed to match a $75,000 grant to pay for new playground equipment and playground safety surfacing in the park. They were presented with an agreement in which the South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks Department would provide Madison with up to $75,000 in federal funding. To use the grant money, Madison had agreed to spend an equal amount up to $75,000 on the improvement project.
The federal grant money originates with the U.S. Department of the Interior which manages the Land and Water Conservation Fund. The LWCF grants are used to secure public access to recreation areas, improve recreational opportunities and preserve environmental benefits on behalf of local communities. The federal program supports the protection of public lands and waters -- including national parks, forests, wildlife refuges and recreation areas -- and voluntary conservation on private land.
City officials want to have ACS workers lay down the concrete slab as soon as possible and then have crews install new playground equipment before cold weather arrives. If the equipment isn't installed before winter, city officials want to have the playground equipment installed early next spring.
In the project bid, ACS agreed to lay down 6,336 square feet of 5-inch-thick concrete for $25,280. Other costs associated with the project include installing reinforcement steel ($2,012) and a fine-grade base course ($1,399) and performing saw-cutting ($1,422). The contractor will also remove and replace 187 square feet of 4-inch-thick concrete sidewalk ($795).
Water tower bids
At the start of their meeting, commissioners removed an agenda item that would have considered reviewing and awarding a bid for the construction of a new 750,000-gallon water tower in the city.
Brad Lawrence, municipal utility director, said Madison officials wanted more time to review specific information within the bids.
Madison officials had opened seven contractor bids for the water tower project on Aug. 11. The bid totals ranged from lower bids provided by Maguire Iron of Sioux Falls at $2.215 million and Gerard Tank & Steel of Concordia, Kan., at $2.225 million to the highest bids of $2.888 million for a spheroid tower and $2.92 million for a composite tower, both submitted by Phoenix Fabricators of Avon, Ind.
Within the separate bids, Maguire Iron proposed building a spheroid water tower with a capacity of 742,000 gallons. Banner Associates of Brookings, an engineering firm that reviewed the bids, determined that Gerard Tank & Steel did not meet the experience requirements detailed in the bid specifications. The Banner engineers considered the Kansas company's bid as unqualified, and it was rejected.
The engineering estimate for the costs of the water tower construction project ranged from $2.5 million to $2.7 million.
Jet trailer bid
The commissioners accepted a bid of $14,500 from the city of Freeman to purchase a sewer-jet trailer from the city of Madison.
Freeman officials submitted the only bid for the purchase of the trailer. The commissioners had earlier approved declaring the 2010 Sreco sewer-jet trailer as surplus property.
Lawrence recommended that the commissioners should accept the bid.