The Rutland School District is seeking to support students and their families who may have concerns as a result of the disruptions to the school year brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, school Principal Brian Brosnahan announced a summer learning opportunity for district children.
"I truly believe that our students and staff did an amazing job throughout the school closure, but I also believe that there is just no substitute to students learning face-to-face with teachers," he wrote in a letter posted on the school district's Facebook page.
The summer session is scheduled to run from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Thursday from July 6 to July 30. There is no cost to families, but transportation will not be provided.
Brosnahan has indicated that with the program, the district hopes to address not only the educational impact that resulted from the loss of direct instruction but also the summer learning loss that many students experience. The targeted subject areas will be reading and math, which will be addressed with both direct instruction and individual practice, according to his message to families.
The goal is to individualize the program, Brosnahan explained.
"We will set learning goals/targets for each student by assessing where students are at on Day One of the program," he indicated via email.
The assessments will include not only talking with the student's classroom teacher but also looking at state and district testing which was done during the past school year.
In addition to giving students a jumpstart on the 2020-21 school year, the district has a secondary goal in offering the summer program.
"We hope to continue to build relationships and impact students in a positive way," Brosnahan noted.
The program is open to students of all ages. If high school students attend, they have the opportunity of earning online credit through the South Dakota Virtual School or to earn credit over the summer for a class that they failed. Students who address a class failure during the summer session will not have to retake the course in the fall.
The summer session will be taught by a certified teacher in the Rutland School District, according to Brosnahan.
"We're initially planning to have one teacher, but if interest in the program is high, we will look to add additional staff to keep the teacher-student ratios a little smaller," he wrote in his letter to families.
The district is hoping to have at least 10 children enrolled. In providing instruction, the school will follow CDC guidelines regarding social distancing, healthy hygiene, cleaning and disinfecting surfaces, and monitoring signs and symptoms.
"The logistics of this have not fully been put into place as of now," Brosnahan said. "A lot will depend on how many students attend, so we're waiting to see what our numbers look like. This will help us decide room selection, spacing and social distancing protocols."
Families who wish to enroll children or have questions are invited to call Brosnahan on or prior to June 12 at 605-376-1909. He can also be emailed directly at Brian.brosnahan.sd.us. He will contact families directly after enrollment closes.