The Madison City Commission on Monday will consider adopting a resolution to limit the number of people who should gather inside and outside of certain establishments in Madison until late May due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.
The city commissioners will consider approving a municipal limitation that no more than 10 persons should gather inside or outside of a bar, casino or restaurant's premises, effectively in place upon the resolution's passage until May 22.
The municipal limitation will not include the business' employees and will allow for patrons arriving to pick up take-out food or off-sale alcohol purchases, if those businesses possess the appropriate licenses. The resolution is also open for future re-evaluation.
In other business, the commissioners will consider:
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a grant application for the Madison Police Department for funding from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety to enforce traffic laws.
-- Approving an application for an outside alcohol-sales permit for the Office Bar & Grill.
-- Ratifying the mayor's signature on an inventory list of damages for the Federal Emergency Management Agency related to 2019 flooding.
-- Ratifying the mayor's signature on USDA Rural Development forms related to sanitary- and storm-sewer improvements.
-- Reviewing and awarding a contractor's bid for Phase 1A of a city water system improvement project
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign an agreement with the local union chapter No. 426 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
-- Adopting a resolution for 2020 regarding wages for some municipal Electric Department employees.
-- Adopting a municipal conflict-of-interest policy.
-- Discussing the public use of the city's facilities.
-- Discussing the operation of the city's outdoor pool during summer 2020.
At the end of their meeting, the city commissioners will hold a closed session to discuss personnel issues that include the qualifications, competence, performance, character or fitness of any public officer or employee or prospective public officer or employee. The term "employee" does not include any independent contractor.