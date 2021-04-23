The Madison City Commission will consider authorizing the collection of a special-maintenance fee when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.
During the last several years, the city has enacted a special-maintenance fee, collected from property owners, to help pay for roadway improvements in Madison.
Madison officials will conduct their meeting using Zoom distance-connection technology that allows participants to join online. The public can join the meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone by going online to https://zoom.us/j/92779625218. Individuals can also connect via their phones by dialing 312-626-6799 and using the access code 927-7962-5218.
The staff at the city finance office reserves the discretion to change any part of the following agenda up to 24 hours before the agenda's scheduled meeting time.
In other business, the commissioners will consider:
-- Acknowledging an application for a retail (on-sale) liquor license transfer for BMS Goat LLC/Stadium Sports Grill to Stadium Sports Grill Madison Inc./Stadium Sports Grill and set a hearing date for the application.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign the local government certification Domestic Violence Network related to the Emergency Solutions grant program.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign an application for The Office Bar and Grill to occupy a right of way for outdoor seating along S.W. 1st St.
-- Approving a quote from HKS Company for the AMI project involving conservation voltage reduction upgrades.
-- Reviewing and Awarding a bid for scrap wire and hardware.
-- Recognizing Ben Gant, a Madison police officer, as a Medal of Honor recipient.
-- Announcing an Arbor Day proclamation, noting the city's 40-year award as a Tree City USA participant.
At the end of their meeting the commissioners have scheduled a closed session to discuss the qualifications, competence, performance, character or fitness of any public officer or employee or prospective public officer or employee. The term "employee" does not include independent contractors.