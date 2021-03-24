The Madison City Commission has scheduled a closed session during a special meeting scheduled at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday at City Hall.
The city commissioners will go into their closed session immediately after adopting the meeting agenda. The commissioners plan to discuss the qualifications, competence, performance, character or fitness of any public officer or employee or prospective public officer or employee. The term "employee" does not include any independent contractors.
According to their agenda, after the commissioners come out of their closed session, they will adjourn the meeting.