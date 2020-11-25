The South Dakota Department of Health has little to say about last week's mass testing in Madison beyond reporting that 638 individuals were tested.
When called, the DoH asked to have questions submitted in writing and provided a podcast of a week-old media briefing in response to the questions. In the podcast, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon indicated that more than 3,800 people were tested during the first week of testing.
Testing was conducted in 10 South Dakota communities between Nov. 10-23. At the time of the media briefing, testing would have been completed in Pierre, Mobridge, Aberdeen, Chamberlain/Oacoma and Watertown. The first of two days of testing would also have been completed in Madison and Yankton.
"So far, we're seeing results from that showing 9.8% of folks coming through those mass testing sites being positive," Malsam-Rysdon said.
This is good news for the state of South Dakota, which has made national news repeatedly for its high positivity rates and its high death rates. The John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health reports there are two ways to reduce positivity rates: "Reduce the amount of coronavirus transmission or increase the number of people who get tested."
By conducting mass testing, the state has been able to reduce the state's positivity rate. On Tuesday, the DoH reported a 14-day average of 17.6%.
The DoH has indicated that Lake County will not receive a report on the positivity rate of those tested during the mass testing event in Madison. However, it can be inferred that the rate was low. Last Monday, the DoH reported a 43.88% positivity rate. This week, the DoH reports an 18.91% positivity rate for Lake County.
One of the goals of the mass testing was to identify asymptomatic carriers of the coronavirus. According to Malsam-Rysdon, 66% of those who tested positive for COVID-19 were asymptomatic.
"Testing is really important so we can identify people who do have COVID and make sure they isolate and try to slow that spread," she said.
Since Nov. 1, the total number of confirmed positive cases in the state has increased from 47,324 to 74,859. The number of active cases has increased from 13,138 to 16,657. The number of deaths has increased 88% from 437 to 821.
In Lake County, while the total number of confirmed cases has increased, the number of active cases is slowly decreasing after a surge. On Nov. 2, the county had 453 positive cases and 134 active cases. Ten days later, the county had 234 active cases. On Tuesday, Lake County had 798 confirmed cases of which 205 were active.