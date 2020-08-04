DSU will focus on health, safety of campus community

Students haven't attended classes on the Dakota State University campus since March, but that will change in a few weeks. On Aug. 19, students will walk the halls of buildings on campus and take their seats in classrooms.
"We've taken as many precautions as we can so we can offer our classes in person," said Jim Moran, provost and vice president for academic affairs at DSU.
Earlier this year, the South Dakota Board of Regents responded quickly to reports of active COVID-19 cases in the state. Initially, universities extended their spring breaks. However, before classes could reconvene, the Regents announced all classes would be temporarily moved online.
Later, the Regents announced face-to-face classes would not resume during the spring semester. In addition, commencement ceremonies were postponed.
While the online format was satisfactory, especially considering how quickly it was implemented, the situation was not considered ideal, according to Moran.
"Going forward, we want students to have as much of the university experience as possible, both in the classroom and out of the classroom," he said.
This desire mirrors feedback the university has received from students, according to Jim Jacobsen, vice president for student affairs at DSU.
"We know that many of our students want to be on campus. They want those social connections," he said.
Classes are resuming at a time when the number of new COVID-19 cases is increasing statewide after nearly two months of relative stability. In Lake County, the number of new cases has quadrupled from 21 on July 1 to 84 on Aug. 3.
In response to the ongoing pandemic, universities like other schools and organizations are changing the way they operate. Students returning to campus will see these changes.
Class sizes will be limited to allow social distancing, according to Moran. Zoom will be used to conduct classes where faculty members have health conditions that place them in high-risk categories. Students will also have the option of taking courses through the university's online program.
In addition, students will be required to wear face coverings in all public spaces on campus, including public spaces in dorms. DSU is not alone in requiring face coverings.
In July, the Regents announced that face coverings would be required on all campuses. The extent to which they are necessary will depend upon the level at which the campus is operating.
Level 1 requires face coverings in classroom and lab settings. Level 2 requires them in all public areas of academic buildings. Level 3 requires them in all public indoor spaces. Level 4 requires them both indoors and outdoors. The coronavirus update on the DSU website indicates this decision will be reviewed 30 days after classes resume.
University administrators are aware that despite CDC and state DOH recommendations advocating face coverings, which mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by capturing respiratory droplets that carry the coronavirus, the issue is considered controversial. Gov. Kristi Noem, for example, has made the national news repeatedly for her opposition to mandatory masking, indicating the science is mixed.
DSU is hoping that a positive approach and a culture which promotes wearing a face covering will prevent the new Regents policy from becoming an issue on campus, according to Jacobsen. Students will be encouraged to think not only of themselves but also of others who are part of the campus community and the wider Madison community.
"We're going to emphasize the positive things about wearing a face mask," he said.
Moran indicated these precautions are being taken for two reasons. First, the university seeks to maintain the quality of education which students have come to expect. Second, the university seeks to protect the health and safety of students, faculty and staff.
DSU's efforts to protect the health and safety of the campus community are not limited to making adjustments in the classroom and requiring masks. The university is following guidelines from the CDC and the DOH in other areas as well, according to Jacobsen.
"We've made adjustments to all the services we provide, such as dining services," he explained.
As far as dining is concerned, students will have new plans and new options, some of which were being developed prior to the advent of COVID-19, Jacobsen said.
DSU will also be monitoring residence halls and is prepared to address issues which may arise as a result of the coronavirus.
"We do have plans in place for students who may need to quarantine," Jacobsen indicated. These include setting aside rooms for students who test positive for COVID-19 and making arrangements for students to get the support they need to continue classes online.
Whereas a blanket decision was made in the spring to close public universities to slow the spread of COVID-19, the same is not anticipated for the fall semester. Moran said a number of factors would be taken into consideration.
"You can't have a given number make that decision for you," he explained when asked if a threshold had been set for discontinuing in-person classes.
Among other factors, administrators will be considering how the community is affected, how many classes are being impacted, what is happening in the K-12 school system and guidance provided by the CDC and DOH. They are hoping that discussion will be unnecessary because students take personal responsibility for their own health and for the health of the community.
DSU will be focusing on messaging, according to Moran.
"Make sure you are wearing that face covering. Make sure you are maintaining that social distancing," he said. Signage is already up around campus which focuses on these key messages.
A compressed academic calendar, which includes holding classes on federal holidays, including Labor Day, Native American Day and Veterans Day, is also being implemented. The Regents made this announcement in June.
Classes, which begin on Aug. 19, will conclude by Thanksgiving. In December, students will complete their final exams remotely, according to a press release issued at the time.
"Our university presidents recommended this adjustment to reduce student travel to and from campus," Regents President John W. Bastian said in the press release.
Administrators consider communication to be key to successfully resuming classes and maintaining a strong campus community. A weekly Zoom meeting for faculty and staff is held to answer questions. Another was begun for students and parents.